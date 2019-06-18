NEWS ANALYSIS: Tanker attacks may be a risky pushback to US sanctions by Iran

They did not provide direct evidence of Iranian involvement, but the US and Saudi Arabia have blamed Iran publicly for both sets of attacks.

Whereas some US sources have said they believed Iran encouraged allied militants or militia to carry out last month’s attacks, the US military has released a video and still images which it says show Iran’s Revolutionary Guards removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the latest vessels to be targeted.

Tehran expressed concern over the May attacks and said the footage released after the latest ones by the US military proved nothing and Iran was being made a scapegoat.

Germany said, last week, that the video was not enough to apportion blame, while Britain said no other state or non-state actor could have been responsible. UN secretary-general António Guterres called for an independent investigation.

The head of the company that owns the Japanese tanker hit said last week its crew had reported flying objects damaged the ship, but Aryan said whoever attacked it and a Norwegian tanker had attached magnetic limpet mines with a timer when they were anchored or using a boat or marine drone when they were moving.

Iran’s military said on Monday that if it decided to block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital gateway in the Gulf for the oil industry, it would do so publicly, and both Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani have said Iran does not want war.

Tehran has been at pains to underline its capabilities, however. “If attacked, we can make the maritime regions unsafe for the aggressors,” said an Iranian official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Backfired?

Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the Crisis Group think-tank, and other regional sources said that if Iran was responsible, it was clearly trying to show it could threaten global oil supply with a view to deterring the US and its allies from further ratcheting up the pressure.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other regional rivals are backing US efforts to cut off Iran’s oil exports with pledges to boost their own oil production to keep prices stable. But a fifth of the world’s oil passes through the Gulf of Oman and the attacks hit vessels on both sides of the waterway.

“The message being sent by Iran is that we can disrupt operations on the east and the west. If they can’t export, no one should,” said a Gulf industry source who asked not to be identified.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 international nuclear deal last year and re-imposed sanctions, aiming to push Tehran to negotiate over its ballistic missile programme and regional policy, which Washington says is destabilising the Middle East.