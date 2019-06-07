Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ace Magashule’s poor service

07 June 2019 - 05:06
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

They should change Magashule’s name from “Ace” to “Double Fault”.

James Drew
Via e-mail

LETTER: Where is the ANC planning to take us?

What does the party mean by the term national democratic revolution?
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Power is in the mind

Human capital cannot simply be seized or transferred
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Ace Magashule must go

This will show president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa means business
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Feeble ANC looters avoid accountability

Ace Magashule is one among a number who have repudiated allegations of corruption, despite evidence thereof being corroborated by peers
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
MOELETSI MBEKI: African governments can learn ...
Opinion
2.
LAWSON NAIDOO: Busisiwe Mkhwebane wastes scarce ...
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ace Magashule is probably beyond ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Jarana’s plea shows SA is out of ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Should the chief justice hand the president a ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Mboweni, Kganyago quell Magashule storm

National

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ace Magashule is probably beyond reach as he seeks the ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: ANC’s bonkers ‘quantity easing’ idea

Opinion / Editorials

ANC bombs on Reserve Bank add to rand woes

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.