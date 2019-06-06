LETTER: Where is the ANC planning to take us?

With state-owned enterprises on the brink of collapse and the economy in free-fall, the question cannot be avoided — where does the governing party want to take us?

A “better life” is meaningless. No-one wants a worse life. “Empowerment” is trite. All countries want to unlock the potential of their citizens.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule assures us the party is united. If the DA is also united, it must now pose the question to the president before the people in parliament: what does the ANC mean by the term “national democratic revolution”?

It is strange that the official opposition has not held the majority party to account on its national democratic revolution slogan. How can they oppose if no-one knows where the ANC is taking us?

Does national democratic revolution mean killing the whites “later”? Does it mean restricting whites to 8% of positions in the private and NGO sectors? What about coloureds and Indians? Does it mean nationalising the land? Rural? Urban? Nationalising the banks and mines? The entire JSE? Seizing private savings?

Does it mean Africa for the Africans? Are minorities to be sent back whence they came, or be held in all walks of life to their demographic proportions? Is competition between races to be forbidden?

The ANC must stop hiding behind a slogan that gives it a blank cheque. No-one will invest time and resources in the unknown.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail