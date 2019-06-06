Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tough job awaits

SA does not have the luxury of time on job creation

06 June 2019 - 05:01
Jobless guys looking for piece jobs in Meredale, Johannesburg. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK
I am excited to be soon meeting our newly appointed employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi (Nxesi — No Silver Bullet for Jobs, June 3). It is refreshing to see that experts around the country are at least looking for ways for the private sector to create jobs.

However, it will be a hopeless cause if the new minister finds he has to dance to the tune of the trade union movement and SACP. The minister would be well advised to take advice from the various role players in the private sector.  Clearly it cannot be business as usual — the situation as it exists is untenable. 

Unfortunately, the new minister comes in to face the world’s worst unemployment crisis. If he is going to take the route of least resistance, he will find that the unemployment figures get worse. Nxesi needs to know that we have lost jobs every single quarter since 2013.

We do not have the luxury of time, but we do have great expectations from our new employment and labour minister.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow labour minister

