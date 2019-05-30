Toil and trouble beset construction and engineering sectors

The spotlight on the construction services sector seems to have diminished after years of increased activity and its enhanced contribution to GDP after the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Empirical evidence from Statistics SA shows that the positive effects of derived activities from SA hosting the World Cup invariably increased the construction sector’s rand value-add to the domestic economy to 2014, before peaking in 2016. However, since 2016 the rand value and contribution of the industry to local economic activity have diminished considerably.

With pessimism about the global economy growing throughout 2019, driven by disappointing data, a trade war and a political crisis in Britain, there is reason to be concerned about dwindling local construction activities. The construction sector’s poor performance is worrisome, given the extended negative effect on the manufacturing sector, including its heterogeneous metals and engineering cluster of industries.

A critical review of recent, real seasonally adjusted and annualised Stats SA data shows that from 2010 to 2014 the rand value of the construction industry increased by almost R11bn. However, the robust performance was not replicated from 2014 to 2018, when the rand value increased by only R1.2bn.

On a year-on-year basis, the sector’s contribution to GDP decelerated from a peak of 4.6% in 2013 to 3.5% and 1.2% in 2014 and in 2016 respectively, before trending in the negative territory (-1.2%) in 2018.

Construction is an important industrial sector that also provides ample opportunities for technical and vocational capacity development. It is one of the key industries to which the strategic metals and engineering cluster of industries sells its intermediate products, thereby reflecting the structure of domestic demand pattern for the applicable subcomponents of the cluster.

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa’s (Seifsa’s) state of the metals and engineering sector report for 2019/20 shows that construction (23.5%), the automotive industry (12.1%) and mining (6.1%) are the top industries to which the metals and engineering cluster sells its output. The cluster also buys a significant portion of its inputs from the construction sector, highlighting the high level of existing interdependence.