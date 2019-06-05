LETTER: NPA needs to upskill its prosecutors

Giulietta Talevi’s interview with Bernard Hotz of Werksmans on the capacity of prosecutors was spot on ("Bring in the silks to build capacity of national prosecutors", May 31). All things considered, the national prosecuting authority (NPA) is grossly underfunded. While blue-light convoys, bodyguards and luxury vehicles for ANC politicians take precedence, the NPA struggles along with prosecutors who are unskilled and unable to challenge their more senior and highly paid counterparts.

Even in the lower courts, experienced lawyers often eclipse state prosecutors in criminal matters and gain victories in trials that should have resulted in convictions. Yet there is conceivably an overabundance of skilled advocates and attorneys available who could be used by the NPA to assist prosecutors with cases. In this way, novice prosecutors could learn the tricks of the trade.

Hotz is correct in saying there is nothing wrong with our laws, “just the wrong players”. In cases likely to materialise, such as the VBS and Vrede Dairy sagas, the prosecuting authority would do well to hire senior counsel to assist with prosecutions. There is little doubt that the accused in those cases will hire skilled counsel.

The new government should examine the current batch of prosecutors and their shortcomings if it is serious about bringing criminals to book.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff