PROFILE: NPA’s Hermione Cronje ready to swoop

The investigating director tasked with putting those who have captured the state behind bars lightly jumped from the stage in dark red heels following her first press briefing at the headquarters of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria.

Hermione Cronje looked as if she had just conquered the world.

The new investigating directorate she heads will hopefully give the NPA the teeth it needs to put looters and the corrupt behind bars.

The anticorruption expert sailed through her first public briefing. Her comments were measured, but she came across as sincere and honest. Evident, also, was the easy energy she has in common with national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi.

She doesn’t wear a cape, though, and Cronje makes it clear that even though the public wants those who have looted state coffers to face the law, she is not a superhero.

But with the appointment of Batohi, and now Cronje, President Cyril Ramaphosa has helped to restore the integrity and credibility of the NPA.

The 47-year-old’s CV speaks for itself. She is an internationally recognised anticorruption expert with extensive experience at the NPA. In 1998 she played a role in the establishment of the Investigating Directorate: Serious Economic Offences and the Investigating Directorate: Organised Crime. She was one of the founding members of the Asset Forfeiture Unit in the NPA, and played a role in setting up the anticorruption task team before she left the NPA in 2011.