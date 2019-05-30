Restoring public’s trust in security cluster no small task
Newcomers, minister of justice & correctional services Ronald Lamola and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo join police’s Bheki Cele, Hawks’s head Godfrey Lebeya and NPA’s Shamila Batohi in the charm offensive
30 May 2019 - 20:09
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.