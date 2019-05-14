Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Repayment terms

Something does not add up

14 May 2019 - 05:03
Khulubuse Zuma, a former director at the now-liquidated Aurora Empowerment Systems. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Khulubuse Zuma, a former director at the now-liquidated Aurora Empowerment Systems. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

According to Tania Broughton's article, Khulubuse Zuma has agreed to pay back the R1.4bn he owes; he made a down payment of R5m and agreed to pay off the balance at R500,000 a month (Khulubuse Zuma incommunicado over R1.4bn debt, May 12).

That is either poor liquidating or poor reporting. By my calculation R1.4bn repaid at R500,000 a month would take 2,800 months or 233 years. Zuma is, in other words, expected to live for at least another 200 years. Do not expect to see him back in SA soon.

Erik Gobel
Via e-mail

Khulubuse Zuma in talks over R1.4bn owed to creditors, but ‘he may have lied’

Liquidators ask for the matter to be postponed for two months until early May
Companies
2 months ago

Aurora’s old Orkney mine faces another liquidation

The move to close down China African Precious Metals, which bought the Orkney assets in 2011, comes from its empowerment partners BEK Holdings
Companies
5 months ago

Khulubuse Zuma provisionally sequestrated by high court

Zuma failed to pay the liquidators of Aurora Empowerment Systems
National
3 months ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Mmusi, who's he?
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
AYABONGA CAWE: Reflections on a ‘white’ election
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: SA needs a successful Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Gains by the FF+ could, perversely, help the DA
Opinion
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Will parties draw the correct ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Khulubuse Zuma incommunicado over R1.4bn debt

National

Victory for ex-Aurora employees as they finally get overdue salaries

National / Labour

The forgotten miners of Aurora

Features

Khulubuse Zuma ‘in SA, lacks money for lawyer’

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.