LETTER: Repayment terms

According to Tania Broughton's article, Khulubuse Zuma has agreed to pay back the R1.4bn he owes; he made a down payment of R5m and agreed to pay off the balance at R500,000 a month (Khulubuse Zuma incommunicado over R1.4bn debt, May 12).

That is either poor liquidating or poor reporting. By my calculation R1.4bn repaid at R500,000 a month would take 2,800 months or 233 years. Zuma is, in other words, expected to live for at least another 200 years. Do not expect to see him back in SA soon.

Erik Gobel

Via e-mail