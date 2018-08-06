Former Aurora employees are at last getting their payday from former president Jacob Zuma’s nephew‚ Khulubuse Zuma‚ Nelson Mandela’s grandson‚ Zondwa Mandela‚ and others‚ after an eight-year battle against the mine’s former directors.

Trade union Solidarity said on Monday that 300 of the 5‚300 ex-employees will start getting their overdue salaries this week.

Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis said: "Aurora was finally liquidated in October 2010 and since then‚ Solidarity‚ together with the liquidators‚ has been trying to recover the workers’ overdue salaries and to hold the former Aurora directors responsible for the total destruction of the mine assets."

The former Aurora directors are Khulubuse Zuma‚ Zondwa Mandela‚ Thulani Ngubani‚ Solly Bhana and Fazel Bhana.

Pamodzi liquidators appointed Aurora Empowerment Systems in October 2009 to manage Pamodzi Gold mines that had been placed under provisional liquidation.

Du Plessis said Aurora’s 5‚300 employees had started receiving their salaries late‚ only part of it or not at all since December 2009.

He added that pension fund payments‚ employee taxes and UIF payments were deducted from employees’ salaries‚ but claimed this also disappeared.