The forgotten miners of Aurora

Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis says the 300 are mostly Solidarity members who typically fall into the higher-skilled categories. The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) represents the rest of the workers.

When Aurora was first liquidated, Solidarity wanted to register its members as creditors, but was told that doing so was a waste of time as there was not a cent to be handed out.

But in mid-2015 a high court judgment found the Aurora directors were liable for R1.7bn in damages to be paid to the liquidators. The judge found Zuma had been negligent and the other directors had committed fraud, so all were liable.

By law, the liquidators cannot release the money to claimants who have not been verified. The unions cannot receive funds on behalf of their members; a worker can only claim as an individual and be paid directly. But submitting a claim is not a simple task.

Du Plessis says when the paperwork was supplied, Solidarity realised the former employees would need considerable help — they needed to compile bank statements and payslips and have documents verified by a commissioner of oaths.

The union hired church halls and brought in experts, including lawyers and advocates, creating a one-stop shop to help workers put together valid claims. Solidarity also asked banks to waive their charges — which can be very high — to provide the historical bank statements.

"We invited the NUM to come along," says Du Plessis. "We said to them time and time again: ‘You have to submit a formal claim, there is no other way of getting money.’ It was mind-boggling that they did not do it."

The former workers at Grootvlei claim they have not seen an NUM representative since the mine closed.

NUM president Joseph Montisetse denies that the union failed to help its members submit claims. Some forms had been completed and submitted to the master of the court three weeks ago, he says. Asked about those at Grootvlei, Montisetse says some living there may not qualify as claimants: "They will say we are not helping them, when they know full well they do not qualify."

Solidarity also trained staff at its regional offices to put claims together. This remains an option for any former worker and not just Solidarity members.

"It was one hell of a process," says Du Plessis. He says that even with these efforts, 90 claims were rejected; they have since been resubmitted.

Of the claims Solidarity submitted, 297 have been successful, with each worker being awarded R28,000, the maximum in terms of the law, to be paid in instalments.

But news of the successful claims has resulted in a flood of new ones.

The liquidator responsible for the workers, Gert de Wet, did not respond to requests for information, but Du Plessis says more than 2,000 claims have now been submitted. The problem is that the available resources are insufficient for each of these to be awarded the full R28,000. "Now there is R4.2m [in the fund], and already 2,000 claims submitted," says Du Plessis. "So it means the next batch, they will get a proportional distribution."

This is because Aurora directors have failed to honour their payment agreements with the liquidators.

The next step to recover money owed to workers is an application for Zuma’s sequestration.

A hearing was set for early this month, but was postponed due to the sudden death of his only son. A new court date is yet to be set.

If Zuma is sequestrated, all his assets will be attached — and the door will be opened for an insolvency inquiry, allowing all of his dealings to be investigated.

In the Panama Papers — a data leak exposing the hidden wealth of individuals around the world held in offshore accounts — Zuma was linked to a R100bn oil deal in the Democratic Republic of Congo. His lawyer at the time said Zuma had indeed facilitated the deal, but denied he ever held an offshore account.

To avoid sequestration, Zuma may try to reach a new deal with the liquidators.