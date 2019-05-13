LETTER: Time for cabinet austerity

With the elections concluded it is now time for intense introspection on the new ministers who will propel a troubled nation into the future and prepare it for a major overhaul.

SA’s curse, after Nelson Mandela, has been a bloated cabinet that contained deputies aplenty, some overlapping their core duties. This has cost SA billions, and now it is time for austerity to condense an overweight cabinet into a slimline one that not only saves the fiscus plenty but ensures ministers are productive and have a healthy rapport with captains of industry.

Radical elements crossing swords with the president must come to an end to ensure a smoother running of the day-to-day business of governance. Looting, the chief destroyer of SA, needs to be checked and those previously fingered and still waiting in the wings to see if they are part of a newer, cleaner administration must be given their marching orders.

SA has no place for non-patriotic participants in the destruction of this beautiful land.

AR Modak

Robertsham