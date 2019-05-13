Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time for cabinet austerity

Spotlight now falls on new ministers who will propel a troubled nation into the future

13 May 2019 - 05:03
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

With the elections concluded it is now time for intense introspection on the new ministers who will propel a troubled nation into the future and prepare it for a major overhaul.

SA’s curse, after Nelson Mandela, has been a bloated cabinet that contained deputies aplenty, some overlapping their core duties. This has cost SA billions, and now it is time for austerity to condense an overweight cabinet into a slimline one that not only saves the fiscus plenty but ensures ministers are productive and have a healthy rapport with captains of industry.

Radical elements crossing swords with the president must come to an end to ensure a smoother running of the day-to-day business of governance. Looting, the chief destroyer of SA, needs to be checked and those previously fingered and still waiting in the wings to see if they are part of a newer, cleaner administration must be given their marching orders.

SA has no place for non-patriotic participants in the destruction of this beautiful land.

AR Modak
Robertsham

LETTER: SA economy is on the decline despite optimism

Business confidence at its worst since 2017
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Confidence in new dawn is misplaced

Confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa ushering in prosperity by accelerating industrialisation and reviving the agricultural sector is misplaced
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: South Africans must stop retreating into their racial laagers

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says his party is not controlled by ‘white bosses’
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Gains by the FF+ could, perversely, help the DA
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters
3.
CARTOON: Malema and the media
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Pravin Gordhan and David Mabuza are ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Jacob Zuma gets some of his own medicine
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Ramaphosa the rock in turbulent times

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The DA has a plan

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nothing untoward about IFP leadership transition

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keep up pressure on governing party

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.