LETTER: Nothing untoward about IFP leadership transition

07 May 2019 - 05:00
IFP president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has never nominated his successor (“Buthelezi Promises Again to Relinquish Leadership of the IFP,” April 30). In October 2017 he informed an extended national council that he would not stand for re-election for the presidency at the party’s next national elective conference.

Twice in the past, at national conferences, Prince Buthelezi indicated his wish to retire. But delegates asked that he continue as president to oversee a leadership transition. As a democrat and servant of the people, he acceded to the will of the party.

With the party nearing another elective conference, Prince Buthelezi chose to inform the council in advance that he would not stand for re-election, so he would not be faced with a request to continue. The council, representing all party structures, accepted his announcement.

It was then put to the floor to nominate a candidate to stand for election. Prince Buthelezi never weighed in on this decision, and the name of the present secretary-general of the party was put forward by a national council member — not by the president.

No other names were put forward and the council unanimously supported the candidacy of Velenkosini Hlabisa. Prince Buthelezi accepted the decision.

Initially, the conference was postponed to enable branch audits, to ensure credible delegates and a credible conference. However, this process took us close to the 2019 elections and the difficult decision had to be taken to postpone the conference to after the elections, to focus on the campaign.

There is nothing sinister, confusing or contradictory in any of this. It is patently malicious to portray our leadership transition as an “election promise”. It is malicious too to portray Prince Buthelezi as having been dishonest about his intention to retire. He remains SA’s greatest example of integrity.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa
MP IFP national spokesperson

