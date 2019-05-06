Opinion

LETTER: Keep up pressure on governing party

Tom Eaton’s snide focus is on DA and its leader, Mmusi Maimane, whose probity and political oratory are arguably among the best in parliament

06 May 2019 - 05:05
DA leader Mmusi Maimane gestures during the final presidential election campaign rally of the DA in Soweto, May 4, 2019. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP
Nothing illustrates more clearly the irrelevance of Business Day opinion to the election than Tom Eaton’s recent column (“Politics Is All Rot When You Are On a Roll”, April 30).

Typically funny and laced with slick humour, (does he exchange high fives with colleagues?), he labels all politicians mendacious self-servers. But a snide focus is reserved in particular for the DA and its leader, Mmusi Maimane, a man whose probity and political oratory are arguably among the best in parliament.

There is an accepted facet of democratic party-political government, expressed once by Frederik Van Zyl Slabbert, that excluding a major event the two conditions that keep a governing party honest are a strong and growing opposition and a weak economy. At the 2016 elections we had both. It should therefore have been predictable that the ANC, used to untrammelled power that allowed it to recklessly do as it pleases, would contritely rein in its behaviour.

It got rid of Jacob Zuma and the Guptas and sidelined or replaced — but failed to fire — some of the worst of its rich array of mendacious self-serving leaders. But the party is now, apparently, confidently wooing the votes of the DA’s young urban middle-class supporters.

While the latest Institute of Race Relations poll showed DA support falling, a strong showing by the ANC will likely temper its appetite for reform. 

RWT Lloyd
Via e-mail

