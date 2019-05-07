LETTER: Ramaphosa the rock in turbulent times

By chance last Thursday I came across a live interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the new TV channel 405. He was being interviewed by three journalists, who fired numerous questions at him that he answered at length and with good humour, even though some were quite personal about him and his family.

For a man in the middle of an intense election campaign he looked relaxed and at ease. He was even ready to be self-critical about a statement he made at Davos, conceding he had overstated the issue. At the end of the hour-long interview, one could only conclude that Ramaphosa is a calm and balanced person, not in the least in awe of the huge challenges that await him.

What was also interesting was that though his interviewers pressed him hard on several cases of misconduct by politicians and officials, he would not take it upon himself to intervene directly. His approach seems to be that his role is to fix the responsible institutions and ensure they take action, but not to interfere himself.

No doubt many will find this approach inadequate given the seriousness of many allegations. But Ramaphosa seems to take a long view, with the most important task being to fix the key institutions of accountability rather than rushing about fire-fighting at the coal-face. All in all, it was an impressive performance, giving some confidence that our public affairs are in good hands.

Prof Ben Turok

via e-mail