LETTER: The DA has a plan

Veteran journalist Reg Rumney has observed that the EEF’s election manifesto seems to have been written by university students, the DA’s by consultants and the ANC’s by a committee.

This observation made me curious to look at each of the parties’ manifestos, as the media tend to report on rhetoric and sensation rather than ideas.

The economic policies in the manifestos of the EFF and ANC seem to be carbon copies, the ANC’s being slightly better written (the value of a committee over a couple of university students?). Both want the state and state-owned enterprises to be at the centre of the economy, and in some parts would deprive South Africans of their property rights, very much a Venezuelan approach. The shocking thing is that neither has new, plausible policies to address SA’s massive unemployment problem.

The DA’s manifesto, on the other hand, really surprised me. Commentators often make it sound as though the DA doesn’t have any plans, but by the looks of its manifesto this is clearly not true. The party has a number of new, realistic policies aimed at getting the SA economy going and creating jobs.

One of its primary ideas is a national voluntary service that will give SA youths guaranteed job opportunities after matric. The DA has a six-point plan to boost small businesses and a pledge to remove red tape, as it has done in the Western Cape. The list goes on. It seems to me the DA is the only party that is serious about growing the economy and creating jobs.

Thato Mlenzana

Cape Town