LETTER: SA’s rearview mirror is dangerous

When Cyril Ramaphosa became president he displayed the typical trait of many African leaders — looking in the rearview mirror, focusing on what has seemingly caused Africa’s problems historically, including apartheid and colonialism.

But you cannot drive a car properly if you keep looking in the rearview mirror. You will either have an accident or progress very slowly. SA is held back, even after 25 years of democracy, by unending talk of the injustices of the past and the need to expropriate land without compensation and implement race-based policies for employment.

Instead of looking forward and implementing strategies that have proven successful elsewhere, this constant looking back is the millstone around SA’s neck that keeps the country economically retarded, with annual growth of just 1% to 2%.

Successful governments look forward and vigorously implement strategies that grow the economy. Two examples:

After the Korean War South Korea was one of the poorest countries in the world. In 1960 its GDP per capita was $79, lower than those of some sub-Saharan countries. But from the 1960s to 1980s, instead of blaming the Japanese, the industrial sector was the principal stimulus to economic development. Nominal GDP per capita grew from $103.88 in 1962 to $5,438.24 in 1989, reaching $20,000 in 2006.

After World War 2 the German economy lay in shambles. Industrial output in 1947 was one third of its 1938 level. Moreover, a large percentage of Germany’s working age men were dead. Yet 20 years later its economy was the envy of most of the world. Instead of blaming the Nazis the growth of the industrial sector was the principal stimulus to economic development, and by 1958 industrial production per capita was already more than three times that of 1948.

Did these successful governments keep looking back in times of trouble? No, they focused on industrialising their countries’ economies, and achieved economic miracles in a much shorter space of time than 25 years.

Pieter Versluis

Bloemfontein