Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s rearview mirror is dangerous

The country is inhibited, even after 25 years of democracy, by unending talk of the injustices of the past

29 April 2019 - 05:03
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

When Cyril Ramaphosa became president he displayed the typical trait of many African leaders — looking in the rearview mirror, focusing on what has seemingly caused Africa’s problems historically, including apartheid and colonialism.

But you cannot drive a car properly if you keep looking in the rearview mirror. You will either have an accident or progress very slowly. SA is held back, even after 25 years of democracy, by unending talk of the injustices of the past and the need to expropriate land without compensation and implement race-based policies for employment.

Instead of looking forward and implementing strategies that have proven successful elsewhere, this constant looking back is the millstone around SA’s neck that keeps the country economically retarded, with annual growth of just 1% to 2%.

Successful governments look forward and vigorously implement strategies that grow the economy. Two examples:

  • After the Korean War South Korea was one of the poorest countries in the world. In 1960 its GDP per capita was $79, lower than those of some sub-Saharan countries. But from the 1960s to 1980s, instead of blaming the Japanese, the industrial sector was the principal stimulus to economic development. Nominal GDP per capita grew from $103.88 in 1962 to $5,438.24 in 1989, reaching $20,000 in 2006.
  • After World War 2 the German economy lay in shambles. Industrial output in 1947 was one third of its 1938 level. Moreover, a large percentage of Germany’s working age men were dead. Yet 20 years later its economy was the envy of most of the world. Instead of blaming the Nazis the growth of the industrial sector was the principal stimulus to economic development, and by 1958 industrial production per capita was already more than three times that of 1948.

Did these successful governments keep looking back in times of trouble? No, they focused on industrialising their countries’ economies, and achieved economic miracles in a much shorter space of time than 25 years.

Pieter Versluis
Bloemfontein

LETTER: Apartheid is still with us

The government has done very little to change the situation for poor black people
Opinion
4 weeks ago

LETTER: No thanks to Verwoerd

Pienaar's hypotheses in this mini-drama is that the legacy of apartheid and in particular many of its pernicious consequences are still around
Opinion
1 month ago

Letters reveal Robert Sobukwe’s moral courage and pain

Collection of prison writings provides a peek into the suffering of liberation icon, writes Derek Hook
Life
1 month ago

LETTER: Bitter irony in Malema's bile

The EFF leader displays profound ignorance by defaming Zondo commission legal head Paul Pretorius, who was an anti-apartheid activist 
Opinion
5 months ago

Most read

1.
What Jacob Zuma meant and why he was right about ...
Opinion
2.
Tito Mboweni: ‘If it was my personal money, I ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters
4.
CARMEL RICKARD: Thuli Madonsela’s wrong remedy
Opinion / In Good Faith
5.
Mafia-style BEE ‘tenderpreneurs’ killing business ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Apartheid is still with us

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No thanks to Verwoerd

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: White supremacists cannot tell difference between racist-baiting and ...

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t be fooled by Ramaphosa’s public rhetoric

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Thugs stain struggle legacy

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.