LETTER: DA wrong to target ANC candidates

The DA march to the headquarters of the ANC smacks of schoolboy antics. It is unimaginable that Ajax Cape Town would march to Chloorkop to ensure Mamelodi Sundowns did not field ineligible players in their league match. Surely it would make use of the rules of the game. That is simple logic.

This means DA should be seen for what it is, an AfriForum construct. It raises hopes that the people of SA can come together around a common purpose, but is unable to bridge the racial divide within its own ranks. No number of red herrings can conceal the fact that the DA’s federal council does not reflect the diversity and demographic of SA society after 25 years of democracy.

The ANC’s internal democracy is no business of the DA. It therefore doesn’t make sense that the DA complains about the ANC’s candidate list when it should be on the ground campaigning to win the election. Or should we expect the DA to march against other parties? It is clutching at straws. The march shows a lack of strategy to make inroads into the ANC’s traditional bases.

A word of advice for the DA: start with your own candidates and then petition the IEC with what you have against the ANC to seek the appropriate relief. Where any misgiving exists on the credibility of the ANC candidates, draw the attention of the IEC rather than mobilising black folk to participate in a pointless march that violates the electoral code.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni