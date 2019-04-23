Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA wrong to target ANC candidates

Party should focus on its own affairs and not meddle with the ANC’s internal democracy

23 April 2019 - 05:04
Picture: GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Picture: GENEVIEVE QUINTAL

The DA march to the headquarters of the ANC smacks of schoolboy antics. It is unimaginable that Ajax Cape Town would march to Chloorkop to ensure Mamelodi Sundowns did not field ineligible players in their league match. Surely it would make use of the rules of the game. That is simple logic.

This means DA should be seen for what it is, an AfriForum construct. It  raises hopes that the people of SA can come together around a common purpose, but is unable to bridge the racial divide within its own ranks. No number of red herrings can conceal the fact that the DA’s federal council does not reflect the diversity and demographic of SA society after 25 years of democracy.

The ANC’s internal democracy is no business of the DA. It therefore doesn’t make sense that the DA complains about the ANC’s candidate list when it should be on the ground campaigning to win the election. Or should we expect the DA to march against other parties? It is clutching at straws. The march shows a lack of strategy to make inroads into the ANC’s traditional bases.

A word of advice for the DA: start with your own candidates and then petition the IEC with what you have against the ANC to seek the appropriate relief. Where any misgiving exists on the credibility of the ANC candidates, draw the attention of the IEC rather than mobilising black folk to participate in a pointless march that violates the electoral code.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

LETTER: ANC has degenerated into a ‘rubbish dump’

The party’s need for an integrity commission is an admission that it has lost its way
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Excuses for voting ANC are baffling

If the DA in Gauteng received enough votes it would not have to collude with any party
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: More job cuts coming

It is clear that all the parastatals are bankrupt and overstaffed
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: If not Bruce’s idea, then what?

Corruption makes supporting the ANC at the polls difficult, but it’s even harder to come up with an alternative
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: A landslide ANC victory would confirm the party can get away with murder

The Cyril Ramaphosa delusion is just the last kicks of a dying horse
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Don’t be fooled by Ramaphosa’s public rhetoric

John Vorster had charm and humour and seemed quite human after the implacable coldness of Verwoerd
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa may be in office, but he is not in power

How can South Africans vote for a party and president who stood by while the country was plundered?
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Cape train of thought

Blade Nzimande has finally come to the realisation that 'launching' two model trains will not solve the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s problems
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Why it won’t matter if Ramaphosa stays ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Reality check bites Amcu leadership
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TONY LEON: More votes for opposition could shift ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
THULI MADONSELA: Fair payment for whistle-blowers
Opinion / Protected Space
5.
ANN CROTTY: Who really needs university?
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.