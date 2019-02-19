Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blackouts or not, we are still fortunate

Millions in SA and around the world have never even had electricity at home

19 February 2019 - 05:01
Snuffed out: The confidence of ordinary people was shattered this past week as the public utility Eskom launched the country into darkness, again. Picture: 123RF/Jacek Nowak
Snuffed out: The confidence of ordinary people was shattered this past week as the public utility Eskom launched the country into darkness, again. Picture: 123RF/Jacek Nowak

We tend to catastrophise! When the robots are not working, many of us throw our hands in the air and say that the whole country is falling apart. Fuming or getting depressed about the blackouts will not solve the problem. It would be better to see if we can gracefully adapt to the situation.

Millions of people in this great land and around the world have never had electricity at home. In fact, a lot of them do not even have homes. Throughout history, everyone lived without electricity. Even the all-powerful kings of old, who ran their countries like their own possessions, never enjoyed this incredible discovery. Yet we usually take it for granted, until it fails for a few hours.

In spite of this and other challenges, most of us enjoy a higher standard of living than the average citizen in almost any other place, locally or internationally.

Martin Zagnoev
Sunningdale Ridge

