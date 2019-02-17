SA limped out of 2018 with growth below 1%

SA will have limped out of 2018 with growth of below 1%.

While expectations are for growth to be marginally higher than in 2017, when growth was revised from a tepid 0.3% to 0.6%, it is clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa missed the mark with ambitious dreams of 3% growth.

The reality is that growth will be considerably less than half of that.

The latest string of data from StatsSA shows that the economy lifted in December, but overall growth remained woefully below initial forecasts for the year. The GDP figures will be released by StatsSA on March 5.

“Data from [last] week suggests a soft end to 2018,” Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne said.

As it stands, both the Reserve Bank and the Treasury expect growth of 0.7% for the year — both having halved their growth forecasts during the course of 2018.

SA plunged into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis in the first half of the year, which saw economists and institutions alike revise down their growth forecasts. Annual growth has failed to breach the 2% mark in the last five years. The economy struggled to gain momentum despite political changes.

A positive final quarter for the retail sector, coupled with growth in manufacturing production and a few other sectors, will have helped SA maintain positive GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2018, but a weak performance in the mining industry will weigh on the figure.