Ramaphosa's bold new plan to split Eskom into three entities

The power utility will receive financial support from the state, the details of which will be announced in the budget speech

08 February 2019 - 05:10 carol paton
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address at parliament in Cape Town, February 7 2019. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address at parliament in Cape Town, February 7 2019. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced dramatic steps to remodel Eskom by splitting it into three state-owned entities dealing with generation, transmission and distribution.

He also announced that Eskom would receive financial support from the state, the details of which will be announced in the budget in two weeks’ time.

