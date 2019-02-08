Ramaphosa's bold new plan to split Eskom into three entities

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced dramatic steps to remodel Eskom by splitting it into three state-owned entities dealing with generation, transmission and distribution.

He also announced that Eskom would receive financial support from the state, the details of which will be announced in the budget in two weeks’ time.

