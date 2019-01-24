LETTER: Most mining companies couldn’t care less for local communities

Having lived on the Copperbelt in Zambia, my family moved to Nkana in the early 1900s to work in the mines. The problems that have generated accusations of resource nationalism could not be further from the truth (Barrick swims against rising tide of resource nationalism in Zambia, January 21).

The historical approach of the large mining houses has not only been a justified pursuit of profits, but one of unabashed greed and exploitation of countries with weak or nonexistent regulatory frameworks. It has been too easy for multinationals to influence poorly resourced African government regulatory bodies, all in the name of profit. Often mining company CEOs become corporate despots deep in the “dark continent”, away from the glare of the environmental and corporate watchdogs and oversight that is present in the West.

What would be considered criminal practice becomes acceptable under the leafy tropical canopy and tall savanna grasslands. Nepotism, insider trading, over-employment of expatriates, transfer pricing, pollution, racist pay structures and the suppression of local contractors and suppliers in favour of shell companies that are merely vehicles for embezzlement and tax evasion are common.

The case of Konkola Copper Mines and its shenanigans in UK courts over the wholesale pollution of the Kafue River, Zambia’s primary urban water supply, is one such example.

Corporate entities need to take more responsibility, rather than ruthlessly shutting out local participation in the mineral value chain, as this is why some people think mining companies make no significant contribution to the local communities’ livelihoods.

Not all large mining houses have this approach to African resources, but the majority have been a disappointment and need to be held to account for the lives they have destroyed in the Congo, Zimbabwe and Zambia. The complaints often come from third- and fourth-generation miners in Zambia’s mining towns, some of whom have a longer history of mining than the individuals sent to lord it over them.

Musunka Silungwe

