LETTER: Unions destroy economy

A revolution that will bring the platinum mining industry to its knees and cripple SA’s economy is imminent, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa said recently.

It has been said that the fuse that ignited Marikana was strikers being given muti to make them invisible and invincible. Police were slaughtered first, don’t forget. Who was really responsible? None other than the trade union allowing it?

In 1979 the Wiehahn commission chaired by Prof Nic Wiehahn recommended the legalising of black trade unions. Over the past 40 years, when maturity could be expected, what have the unions been doing? They have consistently been destroying the economy.

The longest strike ever took place against the platinum industry a few years ago. Mathunjwa is still at it when the economy is in very bad shape, due primarily to former president Jacob Zuma’s greed and incompetence in selecting capable leaders who can administer efficiently.

Administration is the heart of any enterprise. An honest and competent administration equals a successful operation.

The problem is, very few government, provincial, municipal and trade union administrators have a strong, honest and ethical outlook.

Ned Sturgeon

Barberton