LETTER: A recipe for destruction

The expropriation without compensation debate is only one element of a deliberate policy of economic destruction.

This appears from the following steps taken by the ANC. It has centralised power in an oligarchy and refuses to be accountable to any person other than government employees.

It has appointed loyal cadres in government positions and increased its bureaucracy to create employment and control the populace.

The ANC condones corruption and the theft of public resources by government officials. It promotes radical economic transformation and the Marxist ideology of equality for everybody, except for those in power.

It wants to nationalise property by advocating expropriation without compensation. It created social grants for the majority to instill dependence on the state.

The ANC deprives children of their future by refusing to discipline lazy teachers. It enforces language and BEE policies that discriminate against coloured people.

It destroyed the construction industry by withholding expenditure on infrastructure and created unemployment with a socialist mining charter.

The ANC discourages and prevents new businesses from being established with excessive regulatory requirements. It refuses to accept responsibility for any of its actions and blames all the country’s problems on the whites.

Andries Havinga

Via e-mail