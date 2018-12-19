Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Truth tellers on the rise

19 December 2018 - 05:00
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
There is a link between the words that have come into focus since the 2016 US election campaign and have developed roots globally.

Post-truth defines the beginning of an era where populists used fake news and scare tactics to instill intolerance, fear, hatred and racism, and to promote nationalism. Direct consequences were Brexit, the election of Donald Trump and a rise of nationalism in a number of European countries. The latter in turn was further stimulated by the first two.

Youthquake defines the reaction and awakening of the younger generation to the dangerous and self-serving policies of the establishment and super-rich. They are already playing a more active and increasing role in shaping their own future and the future of our planet.

Justice  remains a fly in the ointment to those who want to push their own agendas and change the existing world order by any means.

It is fascinating how the political evolution of the past three years is embodied in these three words. In the electronic age we follow global developments in real time. Social networks are huge sources of information, but the sheer volume of information makes fact-checking nearly impossible and provides a haven for fake news, misinformation and scaremongering. It places a huge responsibility on social networks and those using it.

In this climate, the mainstream media gained in importance, specifically investigative journalism. Journalists deserve credit for keeping the eyes of the world focused on the ongoing efforts to mislead the public with the aim of changing the current world order through disinformation, fake news and scare-mongering. No wonder these truth-warriors have been described by those pulling the strings as the enemy of the people. Some have even paid with their lives.

Time magazine was spot on in honouring them as “Person of the Year” for 2018. The coming year is expected to be the year of the verdict on the two flagships of the populist wave, namely Brexit and Trump. Both are sailing through stormy seas at present.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

