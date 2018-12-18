JUSTICE MALALA: In the war on principle, hypocrites such as Julius Malema are winning

‘Champions of the poor’ Malema and Floyd Shivambu have their palms held out to be the first to take, and take again, from the poor of VBS Mutual Bank and tobacco smugglers

Extract

The year 2018 has been the year of the political hypocrite.

Take Julius Malema, the leader of the indignantly and loudly pro-poor EFF. His wife reportedly lives in a sumptuous flat in Johannesburg in a complex owned by an alleged tobacco smuggler. He doesn’t see anything wrong with this. He tells us that he fears for the lives of his children. If he fears for the safety of his children perhaps they should not be living in a controversial alleged tobacco smuggler’s house, no? Malema is deflecting and we would be fools to agree with this nonsense. The arrangement stinks to high heaven.