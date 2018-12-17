Trump calls on Fed not to raise rates on eve of policy meeting

“Take the Victory!” Trump has repeatedly broken with norms of recent decades, hammering the central bank this year over its moves away from the zero interest rate policy implemented during the global financial crisis.

As the US economy has recovered, the Fed has been raising the benchmark lending rate gradually since December 2015.

The Fed on Tuesday opens its two-day policy meeting, and it widely expected to raise the key rate for the fourth time this year, working to get ahead of expected gains in inflation.

Policymakers have offered little reaction to Trump’s string of taunts, with Chairman Jerome Powell indicating official tune out political noise.

But analysts and former Fed members say Trump’s unprecedented vitriol could cause the central bank to prove its independence by raising rates even if policymakers might otherwise have paused.

Inflation is holding right around the Fed’s 2% target, but if markets believe the Fed can be swayed by political pressure, inflation fears could ignite and become a more serious problem. Amid brisk economic expansion after a decade of steady job growth, US unemployment is flirting with 50 year lows, but the US economy is expected to slow.

And with global growth also weakening, there is a growing feeling the central bank will not have to raise rates as much as previously expected next year.

Powell and other officials in recent weeks have suggested they could show patience in 2019 as they study incoming economic data.

Futures markets currently put the odds of a rate hike this week at about 80%.

