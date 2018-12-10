LETTER: Let Ramaphosa lead SA

This government — in other words, the ANC — will not be capable of managing this country effectively until it recognises that its outdated ideology and dogma is a failed thing that didn’t work in the last century, let alone this one.

The president is barely in charge, which makes his position untenable from the point of view of demonstrating firm leadership, which he is almost certainly capable of providing given the chance to do so.

As for education, this is surely the key to the future. But when many teachers don’t arrive for work, are inadequately trained and educated and set a terrible example for learners, what hope is there for the children whose futures they are destroying?

There’s a long struggle ahead. If President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot defeat the forces of darkness and outright ignorance that seem pervasive in the ANC, this country will be lost. It is on the verge of being a failed state right now.

Steve Shepherd

e-mail

