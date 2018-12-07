Gordhan’s call to arms on Eskom crisis spooks bond investors

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom’s top leadership on Thursday declared that Eskom is in crisis with an unprecedented breakdown of old plants due to neglect and exceptionally poor performance of new units due to poor quality work by contractors.

But although Gordhan gave an extensive briefing on Eskom’s operational difficulties, he did not provide answers on Eskom’s bigger problem, its financial crisis. The omission spooked bond holders, whose concerns are mounting as they may have to take losses on their holdings.

