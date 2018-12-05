Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Leaders must put SA first

It is misplaced trust to believe the president and public enterprises minister will make the decisions needed to steer our economy out of its tailspin

05 December 2018 - 05:00
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams with Cyril Ramaphosa at her swearing in as the new communications minister at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in November. Picture : ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams with Cyril Ramaphosa at her swearing in as the new communications minister at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in November. Picture : ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES

In his column of December 3, Memo to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — don’t be so stupid, Peter Bruce writes of the imperative of cutting jobs at the failed SABC.

He writes that the new communications minister, Ndabeni-Abrahams, should not special plead on behalf of the SABC when responsible action by President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is necessary.

But neither Ramaphosa nor Gordhan deserve the lauding that Bruce bestows upon them for fiscal sobriety.

Recall that in September at the jobs summit  Ramaphosa said that there would be no retrenchments in the public sector, contradicting his earlier promises of a lean government with fewer departments.

Recall, too, that in June, Gordhan rebuked Eskom’s salary freeze, telling Eskom to dig deeper and to find the cash to give its workers increases. Eskom now forecasts a R11.2bn loss for the 2018/19 financial year. 

It is simply misplaced trust to believe personalities like Ramaphosa and Gordhan will make the difficult decisions needed to steer our economy out of the state-induced tailspin it is in. Both the president and the public enterprises minister are committed, above all, to keeping the ruling party’s alliance with the trade unions intact.

SA needs a Margaret Thatcher. Neither Ramaphosa nor Gordhan are prepared to put the economy before the politics.

Martin van Staden
Randburg

SABC to forge ahead with job cuts as it fails to raise cash from banks

The SABC fails to get loans from banks and tells MPs it needs at least R3bn to stay afloat
National
7 days ago

Cosatu casts doubt over jobs summit achievements

The federation concerned that after the jobs summit resolutions to prevent retrenchments, retrenchments are still continuing unabated
National
5 days ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Dispute between SABC and Safa is no laughing matter

The impasse between SABC and Safa is no laughing matter for millions of South Africans who do not have access to pay-TV to watch the national side
Opinion
14 days ago

SABC spends millions on an after-party while retrenching workers

Among its irregular expenditure, in parliament it is found the broadcaster spent R14m on a Metro FM awards show and after-party
National
20 days ago

Most read

1.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Bitter irony in Malema's bile
Opinion / Letters
3.
CAROL PATON: Chances to reform are hemmed in on ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MARC HASENFUSS: Can a ‘Mickey Mouse’ company take ...
Opinion / Market Watch
5.
EDITORIAL: Too many questions left unanswered in ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Memo to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — don’t be so stupid
Opinion / Bruce's List

SABC to forge ahead with job cuts as it fails to raise cash from banks
National

Netflix, economy weigh on DStv
Business

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Dispute between SABC and Safa is no laughing matter
Opinion / Columnists

SABC 'has no choice but to cut jobs'
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.