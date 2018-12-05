LETTER: Leaders must put SA first

In his column of December 3, Memo to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — don’t be so stupid, Peter Bruce writes of the imperative of cutting jobs at the failed SABC.

He writes that the new communications minister, Ndabeni-Abrahams, should not special plead on behalf of the SABC when responsible action by President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is necessary.

But neither Ramaphosa nor Gordhan deserve the lauding that Bruce bestows upon them for fiscal sobriety.

Recall that in September at the jobs summit Ramaphosa said that there would be no retrenchments in the public sector, contradicting his earlier promises of a lean government with fewer departments.

Recall, too, that in June, Gordhan rebuked Eskom’s salary freeze, telling Eskom to dig deeper and to find the cash to give its workers increases. Eskom now forecasts a R11.2bn loss for the 2018/19 financial year.

It is simply misplaced trust to believe personalities like Ramaphosa and Gordhan will make the difficult decisions needed to steer our economy out of the state-induced tailspin it is in. Both the president and the public enterprises minister are committed, above all, to keeping the ruling party’s alliance with the trade unions intact.

SA needs a Margaret Thatcher. Neither Ramaphosa nor Gordhan are prepared to put the economy before the politics.

Martin van Staden

Randburg