LETTER: State ignores fuel price solution

Fuel prices are expected to drop by around R1.50/l in December as a result of a stronger rand and lower crude oil price. The department of energy has indicated that this benefit will be passed on to motorists, which will come as a welcome relief.

Fuel prices have almost trebled in the past decade and a R1.50 decrease will keep the cost at its highest level in recorded history. Food and transport costs went up as a result of the escalating cost of petrol and they are unlikely to decrease.

There are glaring solutions to the high fuel prices, but the government chooses to ignore them. Sasol was built with taxpayers' money to protect SA from the oil mafia Opec and its cost to produce fuel is about R3/l. Sasol supplies one-third of SA's fuel needs and exports the surplus to neighbouring countries. At one stage, the company reportedly made a profit of R100m a day.

The government does not have the determination to “expropriate” Sasol and take its ownership back to the people so that we can pay less than R10/l for this local fuel. It is probably for the same reason the government failed to act on the land question.

South African motorists pay the highest fuel taxes and levies, almost 40% per litre that is sold, and these costs can be removed altogether. To do this requires boldness and a leadership that places the interests of the people first. There are alternative forms of taxation that won’t harm poor South Africans, but the government lacks that ability to do so.

Some political parties will celebrate this decrease for electioneering purposes, however there is a long way to go before we can pop the cork.

Visvin Reddy

Durban

