WATCH: The consequences of capping the petrol price

07 November 2018 - 11:50 Business Day TV
An employee holds a gas pump at a petrol station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. File Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER
An employee holds a gas pump at a petrol station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. File Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

The government’s decision to increase the price of petrol by 5c instead of 25c cost the state R500m, now prices will remain unchanged rather than decreasing.

The government is also considering capping the price of 93 octane petrol, but the Fuel Retailers Association has warned that such interventions will hit profits and may lead to job losses in the sector.

Fuel Retailer Association CEO Reggie Sibiya joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s concerns and possible solutions to the fuel price dilemma.

No petrol price cut in November as government recoups its September losses

The department of energy attributes the fuel adjustments to the rand’s appreciation and falling Brent crude oil prices
Economy
2 days ago

Capping petrol price ‘will hit profit and lead to job losses’, fuel retailers warn

They say the government shies away from taking on oil companies or looking at their own contribution, in terms of taxes and levies, to the fuel price ...
National
5 days ago

Proposal to cap petrol price to be finalised in January

The government is looking to introduce measures to boost competition in setting the price of 93 octane petrol 
Economy
6 days ago

Changes in petrol and diesel prices expected for November, says AA

The petrol price is expected to drop in November‚ the Automobile Association predicts, but diesel and illuminating paraffin will likely increase
National
6 days ago

Struggling rand means producer inflation could well spike

South Africans can expect inflation to accelerate with the El Nino effect, fuel price increases and the weaker rand
Economy
12 days ago

