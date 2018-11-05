Energy department decides no petrol price hike in November

The CEF said the prices of diesel would increase by 48c a litre and illuminating paraffin 28c a litre, respectively, also on Wednesday.

“The average international product prices of petrol decreased while diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review,” reads the department’s statement.

The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review. The average rand-dollar exchange rate between September 28 and November 1 was R14.48 compared to R14.47 in the previous period.

This is a welcome respite after South Africans have been hard hit by seven consecutive months of fuel price increases. While the government intervened in setting prices in September for the first time since the early 2000s with only a slight increase for the month, drivers faced record-high fuel increase in October.

menons@businesslive.co.za