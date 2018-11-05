Economy

Energy department decides no petrol price hike in November

There will be a reprieve for many South African drivers in November but the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin will increase

05 November 2018 - 13:11 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
South African drivers will feel the relief of a respite in petrol price increases in November.

The petrol price will remain unchanged on Wednesday, the department of energy announced on Monday, dashing hopes of a slight price decrease of about 16c forecast by the Automobile Association.

The South African retail price of petrol and wholesale price of diesel is set every month by the department of energy's Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The CEF said the prices of diesel would increase by 48c a litre and illuminating paraffin 28c a litre, respectively, also on Wednesday.

“The average international product prices of petrol decreased while diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review,” reads the department’s statement.

The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review. The average rand-dollar exchange rate between September 28 and November 1 was R14.48 compared to R14.47 in the previous period.

This is a welcome respite after South Africans have been hard hit by seven consecutive months of fuel price increases. While the government intervened in setting prices in September for the first time since the early 2000s with only a slight increase for the month, drivers faced record-high fuel increase in October.

