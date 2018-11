All democracies deserve an opposition party that offers an alternative, strong government. Putting colour aside, the person who should be leading SA's official opposition party is the very capable Helen Zille.

Those wishing to attack me because I have suggested a so-called white person to lead the DA, relax. Colour does not come into my argument. Nor should you go down this road.

We seek only the best to govern us.

Howard Joffe

Camps Bay