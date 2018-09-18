Politics

DA federal chiefs to decide on Maimane candidacy as Western Cape premier

18 September 2018 - 05:08 Claudi Mailovich
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ALON SKUY
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ALON SKUY

The DA federal executive committee will decide on Tuesday whether to nominate party leader Mmusi Maimane to succeed Helen Zille as Western Cape premier.

Capetonians may also learn on Tuesday who their metro’s next mayor will be.

Maimane took most by surprise last weekend, after his name was added to the race at the eleventh hour for the plum job in the province.

The DA then postponed the announcement of its Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 general election.

Maimane was named in April as DA presidential candidate at its federal congress in Tshwane and did not say then that he had set his sights on the premiership in any of the strategic provinces, such as the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Northern Cape.

The DA’s federal executive meeting is expected to wind up just after midday on Tuesday, followed by an announcement.

Maimane is said to be the strongest candidate in the Western Cape. In DA polling, he outpolled other party leaders in the province. According to the DA constitution, the leader can take up any top position on the party’s lists, a council or a province.

DA electoral support took a knock with moves to oust Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, who is set to step down by the end of October. However, the party is unlikely to dip below 50% in the Western Cape.

The party will have to increase its support in the province, as even a small drop will open it to criticism.

The announcement that Maimane is being considered for the premiership came after interviews of party aspirants had been concluded. Western Cape economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde, MP David Maynier and Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela were seen as the frontrunners.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

