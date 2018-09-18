National

DA candidate for Western Cape premier up for grabs as Mmusi Maimane says no

Dan Plato will take over Cape Town's mayoral chain when Patricia de Lille steps down in October

18 September 2018 - 14:05 Claudi Mailovich
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: DA
DA leader Mmusi Maimane will not be the DA's Western Cape premier candidate going into the 2019 national elections, while Dan Plato will take over Cape Town's mayoral chain when Patricia de Lille steps down in October. 

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said on Tuesday afternoon, following a meeting of the DA's federal executive committee on Tuesday morning, that Maimane had informed delegates at the meeting that he had decided to decline the request for him to stand as the DA’s candidate for premier of the Western Cape. 

The federal executive will meet later on Tuesday to again consider which candidate in the Western Cape will be selected as the DA's premier candidate in its electoral stronghold, which is the only province the DA governs. 

Western Cape economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde, MP David Maynier and Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela were seen as the frontrunners, following the interview process conducted by the DA's selection panel. 

Malatsi said the request to Maimane required careful consideration and consultation with the relevant party structures that made the initial request to the DA's leader.

"The DA’s national electoral objectives stand as Mr Maimane’s number one priority, and the party stands behind his commitment to build a better SA and stronger DA. It is essential that we grow our support across the country in order to bring change that builds One South Africa for All," Malatsi said. 

Malatsi said the selection panel, which dealt with who the next Cape Town mayor would be, recommended that Plato be the DA’s mayor of Cape Town, and that the federal executive had ratified the decision on Tuesday. 

Plato is a former mayor of Cape Town, who took over the reins when Helen Zille took up the Western Cape premiership in 2009. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

