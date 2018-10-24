LETTER: Shareholders need merit appointments

Throughout my nine years of tertiary education, and during the course of my subsequent work experience, I learned that the directors of a company had a fiduciary duty to act in the interests of their shareholders, while shareholders had every right to expect the directors of their companies to help manage the organisation to the best of their abilities.

Am I wrong, therefore, to question the abuse directed at Truworths by an outfit called Active Shareholder on the grounds of the gender, age and skin pigmentation of its board of directors?

Surely the shareholders demand, and are entitled to, the best people for the job. Surely the depth of experience applied by the Truworths directors offers shareholders the optimum input? Shareholders in Truworths should consider themselves blessed by directors who are intimately familiar with the company and are best able to impart to it superlative expertise.

The Truworths issue is, regrettably, a microcosm of what is plaguing the economy. The current debate designed to rescue the economy from ongoing malaise need do no more than focus on a merit system — the best people for the job, in the public as well as the private sectors.

John Spira

Johannesburg

