LETTER: Surefire recipe for growth

Going by the figures in the article “Business, labour and state too big to create work for the small man” (October 15), cold logic says that at 98.5% of businesses the economy is saturated with small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

If those SMMEs account for only 28% of formal employment then surely the solution lies in supporting an expanded and more corporate sectorism. Add the desire for “doing something extraordinary”, then talking about “interventions” is moot.

Mining and construction have gone into job-shedding decline over the past decade. Without them the services, retail and government sectors will surely follow suit, and even more quickly if energy, labour and food prices escalate as much as they are doing.

The two eggs that must be broken to bake this cake are labour and environmental regulation. Suspend these systems for, say, three years, with the government shifting its efforts during that time to managing energy price escalations, guaranteeing public safety and instituting a visible crackdown on graft, and the economy will expand easily by 10% or more in the third year.

Environmentalists, trade unions and BEE supporters will squeal loudly. The government will hesitate to commit. Yet all will do so only until they see the shoots of new growth: in wages, taxes and membership.

Some environmental damage and human suffering will accompany the plan. But a fully informalised and collapsed economy would do even more damage in both respects.

SMMEs tend to be niche-skill operations, when SA requires the absorption of many unskilled blue-collar workers in the shortest possible time.

Jens Kuhn

Cape Town

