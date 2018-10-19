Trump threatens military action to block ‘caravan’ of Central American migrants

Several thousand Honduran migrants travelled this week through Guatemala headed to Mexico, with some hoping to cross into the US to escape violence and poverty in Central America.

Central American migrants hiked from Honduras through muddy jungle and residential streets, some toting babies along with backpacks, images show.

In Guatemala City, where migrant shelters filled with people, waves of people departed at daybreak on roads leading to Mexico. The nearest border is about 177km away.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo prepared to travel later in the day to Panama and then Mexico City, where he was to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday.

Mexico's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mexico's next foreign minister said he was not surprised by Trump's comments, but did not elaborate.

Trump, who has sought to curtail immigration and build a border wall on the Mexican border, this week threatened to halt aid if Central American governments did not act.

Trump ran for president in 2016 on promises to toughen US immigration policies and build a wall along the US border with Mexico.

Illegal immigration is likely to be a top issue in November 6 US congressional elections, when Democrats are seen as having a good chance of gaining control of the House of Representatives from Trump's fellow Republicans.

Frustrated by Congress's failure to fully fund his proposed wall at the border with Mexico, Trump in April ordered National Guard personnel to help the department of homeland security secure the border in four southwestern US states.

In a string of tweets on Thursday, Trump also said the issue was more important to him than the new trade deal with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement pact.

"The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border," Trump wrote.