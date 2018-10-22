Trump ropes in army in crusade against migrants

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Monday said he had alerted the military and federal border authorities that a US-bound migrant caravan from Central America was a national emergency, and that the US would begin curtailing aid to the region.

Trump, in a series of posts on Twitter, gave no other details about his administration’s actions. Representatives for the White House and the US Border Patrol did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Representatives for the Pentagon and the US Department of State referred questions to the White House.

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States,” Trump wrote in a tweet, adding: “I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy.

“Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the US We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them,” Trump wrote.