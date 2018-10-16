LETTER: Economy is concentrated

In his column (October 5), Tim Cohen said “SA’s economy is not nearly as ‘concentrated’ as the government believes, and even if it were, this [the new Competition Amendment Bill] is not the way to fix it”.

I have to strongly disagree with this assessment. After spending years as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch in London, I moved to SA in 2003 to join an automotive glass and parts business called Grandmark International.

Our mission was to supply insurers and car owners with high-quality, alternatively sourced automotive parts and glass at lower costs than established players such as PG Group and Glasfit. Even today these two latter companies have a combined market share of more than 70% — despite their higher costs.

Grandmark International managed to save consumers and insurers in this country billions of rand, but its rise became a threat to established monopolies.

Despite Grandmark meeting major insurers’ safety and quality standards, PG Group launched roadshows and meetings with customers in which it falsely claimed that Grandmark’s windscreens were inferior and unsafe.

When Grandmark was made aware of this, it asked the South Gauteng High Court in December 2012 for an urgent interdict. Judge Moroa Tsoka granted the interdict and ordered PG Group to stop disparaging Grandmark’s products.

In 2016, the Competition Commission conducted search and seizure operations at the Gauteng premises of PG Glass, Glasfit, Shatterprufe and Digicall, as part of “an investigation into alleged collusion”. The commission’s probe into this matter continues.

The government should not have a heavy hand towards business in SA, but I can understand where the rationale and frustrations for the latest updated competition bill come from.

Filum Ho

CEO, Autoboys