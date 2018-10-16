Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Economy is concentrated

16 October 2018 - 05:01

In his column (October 5), Tim Cohen said “SA’s economy is not nearly as ‘concentrated’ as the government believes, and even if it were, this [the new Competition Amendment Bill] is not the way to fix it”.

I have to strongly disagree with this assessment. After spending years as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch in London, I moved to SA in 2003 to join an automotive glass and parts business called Grandmark International.

Our mission was to supply insurers and car owners with high-quality, alternatively sourced automotive parts and glass at lower costs than established players such as PG Group and Glasfit. Even today these two latter companies have a combined market share of more than 70% — despite their higher costs.

Grandmark International managed to save consumers and insurers in this country billions of rand, but its rise became a threat to established monopolies.

Despite Grandmark meeting major insurers’ safety and quality standards, PG Group launched roadshows and meetings with customers in which it falsely claimed that Grandmark’s windscreens were inferior and unsafe.

When Grandmark was made aware of this, it asked the South Gauteng High Court in December 2012 for an urgent interdict. Judge Moroa Tsoka granted the interdict and ordered PG Group to stop disparaging Grandmark’s products.

In 2016, the Competition Commission conducted search and seizure operations at the Gauteng premises of PG Glass, Glasfit, Shatterprufe and Digicall, as part of “an investigation into alleged collusion”. The commission’s probe into this matter continues.

The government should not have a heavy hand towards business in SA, but I can understand where the rationale and frustrations for the latest updated competition bill come from.

Filum Ho
CEO, Autoboys

TIM COHEN: The new competition bill is based on some dodgy numbers

SA's economy is not nearly as ‘concentrated’ as the government believes, and even if it were, this is not the way to fix it
Opinion
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
SA’s political cancer is almost impossible to heal
Opinion
2.
STUART THEOBALD: VBS shows how the culture of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Rebuilding SA: the answer is right ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Land not the most pressing issue, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JAMIE CARR: The Group Five gothic horror story
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Related Articles

LETTER: Mark Barnes please fix Post Office
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State capture equals treason and deserves jail
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transformation constrains entrepreneurs
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.