LETTER: Communists have no place in business portfolios

Blaming the apartheid regime for our current economic malaise is in part correct as bantu education resulted in the great majority of our population over the age of, say, 40 being economically illiterate and so unable to either understand or refute the garbage preached by the unions and the SA Communist Party (SACP). This includes a good many who are the ANC-nominated representatives in parliament.

On top of that, the ANC insists on appointing communists to key positions of economic importance in the government, such as the minister of trade & industry. It is the avowed intention of communism to destroy capitalism and usher in the egalitarian state, but this minister is charged with promoting business enterprise! As Tim Cohen notes, the proposals made in the Competition Amendment Bill will make things worse for the economy, but better for achieving communist objectives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should get rid of the SACP adherents in at least the economic sectors of the government, as well as all the Zuptas and VBS beneficiaries — the former being as debilitating to our economy — and replace them with people such as Patrice Motsepe, who actually understand business and economics.

Robert Stone

Linden