LETTER: Compromised Nene sets an example

SA does not boast politicians who err and leave office. So Nhlanhla Nene, whose fatally flawed tryst with state capturers nearly cost SA a contract with the Russians for nuclear energy, will be remembered as the man who nearly fell victim to a game of deadly roulette.

Whether this will be a signal to other players in this ugly saga to come clean and do a Nene remains to be seen.

No commission of inquiry in SA's history has unravelled so much muck as this one. Kudos to Judge Raymond Zondo and his support staff, who must have received a few bouquets from the "originator" of capture, former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

AR Modak

Robertsham

