LETTER: Suicidal doctors need to feel they are allowed to ask for help
It may be insensitive to comment on Prof Bongani Mayosi’s death since it must still be painful in the extreme for his family. I can only guess at the extent of the stupendous burden of expectations from himself and from those around him that he shouldered in taking on the deanship of the faculty of health sciences at the University of Cape Town.
He seems to have sustained enough psychic trauma in 2016 from abusive students to result in post-traumatic stress disorder.
Deanships in medical faculties are notoriously difficult to manage with the competing demands of students, teachers and researchers constantly at play. In Laying Ghosts to Rest (2008), Dr Mamphela Ramphele describes how, as vice-chancellor of UCT, she was subjected to the stresses of protesting students, faculty resistance to transformation and the demands of fractious ambitious academics.
Mayosi may also have been vulnerable in the way that many creative researchers are. In former times, scholars often led cloistered lives shielded from the rough and tumble of day-to-day life, but that is not the case in 2018.
Doctors generally do not feel entitled to ask for help when they need it; hence the need for a confidential professional support service provided by doctors for doctors — a service that is independent of academic or regulatory bodies, such as that offered in the UK.
When teaching medical students to assess suicide risk in depressed patients, we used to advise students to ask patients two questions: "Have you ever thought of harming yourself?", and, if the patient answered "yes", then "Have you made any plans to do away with yourself?"
Only then might a patient disclose as one did, that she had planned to drive her car into the sea and that for weeks she had driven around with her car boot loaded with stones. Once the patient’s suicidal intentions are known, it then becomes possible to try to prevent patients from harming themselves, possibly even by involuntary hospital admission.
How far any of the above might have helped Prof Mayosi I do not know. But I do know that it is important for medical practitioners to remain patient-centred in responding to patients’ needs regardless of their standing and role in society. Especially is this so in SA, where our recent history has left us all so damaged and in need of healing.
David Whittaker
Kenilworth, Cape Town
