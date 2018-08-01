JONATHAN JANSEN: Prof Mayosi's suicide and the high cost of leadership at universities

'He suffered greatly when students occupied his offices during the fees protests, humiliating and insulting this gentle man to the extent that he had to take two months of leave to recover'

It would be irresponsible to speculate on the specific reasons that Professor Mayosi took his own life. Depression is a complex disease and suicide can have many causes.

We know Professor Mayosi struggled with depression in recent times. We also know that he suffered greatly when students occupied his offices during the fees protests, humiliating and insulting this gentle man to the extent that he had to take two months of leave to recover. He never did and was admitted to hospital recently as a result of psychological breakdown. That wonderfully broad smile was no longer there.