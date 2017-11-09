LETTER: Juju, like SA, lacks clout

The call by Julius Malema to boycott Israel "to force the country to enter into genuine negotiations" serves to reveal Juju’s ignorance. I am certain Benjamin Netanyahu would dismiss the call with contempt. The Balfour Declaration was a result of British economic and military power. A country without these two attributes is a laughing stock on the international stage. SA’s trade with Israel makes a minuscule contribution to Israel’s economy. In fact, Israel is so technologically and economically superior to SA that the country would not be the least bothered by such a boycott.

Countries such as Kenya and Nigeria are deepening their relations with Israel, but SA has lost its moral clout and is no longer taken seriously in the international arena. How can one try to solve faraway problems when nearer home Africans are living in self-induced cesspools of poverty and tyranny, such as in Zimbabwe, Swaziland, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan?

If you want others to take you seriously you need to clean your own backyard. Create a nation that invents, manufactures and exports — then you will have clout.

Erick MhlangaThohoyandou