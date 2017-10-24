Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s sweet revenge, Blade

24 October 2017 - 05:30
Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
The latest cabinet reshuffle must have former president Thabo Mbeki rolling with satisfied laughter. The axe that fell on Blade Nzimande is sweet revenge for the 1996 "class project". As Mbeki’s arch-enemy, Nzimande was instrumental in mobilising ANC structures and alliance partners to replace Mbeki with Jacob "Tsunami" Zuma at the 2007 Polokwane conference.

Zuma has lived up to his metaphorical name and destroyed everything in his path, including the careers of Nzimande and others who elevated him to the Union Buildings. Nzimande and his squeaky voice and blind loyalty were key to the corruption charges against Zuma being dropped.

One thing is for certain: Nzimande and his communist colleagues did not start speaking out against corruption and state capture because they suddenly developed concern for ordinary citizens: they started speaking out once they found themselves outside Zuma’s inner circle.

Khaya TyatyaRandpark Ridge

