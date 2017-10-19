Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reshuffle all about Zuma

19 October 2017 - 05:30
President Jacob Zuma’s latest cabinet reshuffle is bad for SA and for governance. We have now had three energy ministers in a single year in a department that should be all about long-term planning. The only possible explanation is sinister. We have seen too many strange and irrational deals in the energy sector to believe anything else.

This dramatic change comes at a time when Eskom is refusing to sign agreements with independent power producers and the Russian nuclear deal seems to be on again, despite its rejection by the courts and energy experts.

The other cabinet changes were about the president’s bid to retain power and avenge those who supported calls for his resignation. They had nothing to do with governance. It is interesting to see that the changes mean strong Zuma supporters are being placed in key areas such as state security, home affairs and communications. The Treasury and police were captured in the previous reshuffle.

It is already clear that the nuclear deal will bankrupt SA, but it seems the president does not care. This latest reshuffle is all about Zuma. He is putting his personal interests before the country, the economy and the poor.

Janine MyburghPresident, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

