LETTER: Cabinet purge inevitable

23 October 2017 - 05:30
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

The axing of ministers unwilling to abide by the doctrines of President Jacob Zuma and opposed to state capture was an event waiting to happen.

After Thuli Madonsela authored her report on state capture and gave South Africans a phrase to add to its growing lexicon, it was just a matter of time before the purge of "a few good men" would take place.

Blade Nzimande, probably the last in a list of "extinct" ministers to get the chop, was bound to be shown the door after his remarks during the no-confidence vote.

The stage is now set for the complete capture of the state’s apparatus, and come December the ANC elective conference will be nothing short of an endorsement of the well-planned Saxonwold manoeuvres, with a full-bench ANC comprising only loyalists who are willing to bypass patriotism and give nation building a solid kick in the face.

AR ModakRobertsham

