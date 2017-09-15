KPMG admits going to the Gupta wedding was a bad idea

"We got it wrong," said Andrew Cranston at KPMG’s Johannesburg offices on Friday morning, while delivering a stinging assessment of the auditing company’s work for the Guptas and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Cranston, of KPMG International, also expressed regret over the South African arm’s handling of its work for SARS, saying KPMG SA would pay back the R23m it had earned in fees from the tax authority.

It would also make a R40m donation "into education and anti-corruption for non-profit organisations".

"The R40m figure is based on the total fees earned from the Gupta-related entities to which KPMG SA provided services from 2002."

The audit company made a spectacular admission in this regard, saying the findings, recommendations and conclusion sections of its SARS report should be discarded as they overstepped the scope of KPMG SA’s initial mandate — in particular, the part of the report which said that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan should have known about or been aware of a so-called "rogue unit" at SARS.

A review by KPMG International of KPMG SA’s work for the Guptas and SARS had not unearthed any illegal conduct on the part of staff, but had found that not enough "professional scepticism" had been exercised, said Cranston.

As a result of this, CEO Trevor Hoole and chairman Ahmed Jaffer have resigned in the aftermath of the fallout from the controversies in which KPMG SA had found itself. So has Steven Louw, the country risk management partner and chief operating officer.

Nhlamu Dlomu is the new KPMG SA CEO, while Cranston will be interim chief operating officer for the next three to six months.